The ranking list of the top European teams has been announced.

The table includes 400 clubs of the continent, as per Idman.biz.

Azerbaijan is represented by four teams in the list. Azerbaijan's best representative is Qarabag.

The national champion is 62nd with 259 points. Neftchi is 245th with 19 points. Sabah, which is four points behind, is in 267th place, and Zira with 6 points is in 336th place.

The list is headed by Real with 2362 points.

Idman.biz