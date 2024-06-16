16 June 2024
EN

A new contract for the 20-year-old defender

Football
News
16 June 2024 14:54
12
A new contract for the 20-year-old defender

Aleksandar Pavlovic, who was left out of EURO-2024, renewed his contract with Bayern.

Idman.biz reports that the new agreement between the parties is planned until the summer of 2029.

The defender, who is a student of the Munich club, expressed his desire to win big victories in the team: "Bayern is the club of my heart. I am very happy and proud to be a part of the team. I wish to achieve great success here. I was very sorry that I could not go to EURO-2024. But today I renewed the contract and I am in a high mood."

It should be noted that the 20-year-old football player appeared in 19 matches in the Bundesliga and 3 matches in the Champions League last season.

Idman.biz

Related news

Manchester City's plan for Guardiola
17:50
Football

Manchester City's plan for Guardiola

The club management wants to increase the specialist's salary
Become a champion, earn 11 million
15:34
Football

Become a champion, earn 11 million

The British media reported on this

Tuncay Shanli will work with Diniyev
13:37
Football

Tuncay Shanli will work with Diniyev

Tuncay Shanli will lead the team playing in the 1st League of Turkey
DIFFERENCE between Gurban Gurban and Fernando Santos
13:25
Football

DIFFERENCE between Gurban Gurban and Fernando Santos

The table includes the 500 best experts of the planet
Aslan Karimov: "I would like to see Musa in Belgian, Dutch or Danish clubs"
10:46
Football

Aslan Karimov: "I would like to see Musa in Belgian, Dutch or Danish clubs"

He also said that Musa will not stay in the team of the Azerbaijan champion for a long time
New defender of Shamakhi
15 June 18:08
Football

New defender of Shamakhi

A one-year contract was signed with him

Most read

Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland
14 June 09:40
Euro 2024

Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland

EURO-2024 will start today
Naomi Osaka's participation in Paris-2024 confirmed
14 June 15:00
Tennis

Naomi Osaka's participation in Paris-2024 confirmed

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympics. As Idman.biz reports, this was confirmed by the Japan Tennis Association.

Former Arsenal football player died
15 June 15:02
Football

Former Arsenal football player died

The cause of his death was a serious illness
Maksim Medvedev: "I am not going to work at..." - INTERVIEW
14 June 13:11
Azerbaijan football

Maksim Medvedev: "I am not going to work at..." - INTERVIEW

"It was not an easy decision"