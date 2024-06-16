A new contract for the 20-year-old defender

Aleksandar Pavlovic, who was left out of EURO-2024, renewed his contract with Bayern.

Idman.biz reports that the new agreement between the parties is planned until the summer of 2029.

The defender, who is a student of the Munich club, expressed his desire to win big victories in the team: "Bayern is the club of my heart. I am very happy and proud to be a part of the team. I wish to achieve great success here. I was very sorry that I could not go to EURO-2024. But today I renewed the contract and I am in a high mood."

It should be noted that the 20-year-old football player appeared in 19 matches in the Bundesliga and 3 matches in the Champions League last season.

Idman.biz