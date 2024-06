Former goalkeeper of Qarabag Andrey Lunev's desire to transfer to Zenit did not come true.

Idman.biz reports that the reason for this was his inability to pass a medical examination.

Anton Smirnov, the goalkeeper's former agent, announced this to the Russian press.

Lunev's name is currently also associated with the Moscow club Dynamo.

It should be noted that after leaving Qarabag, the 32-year-old goalkeeper has the status of a free agent.

Idman.biz