13 June 2024
Fernando Santos: "There were better offers, but..." - PHOTO

13 June 2024 12:35
The reason why Portuguese specialist Fernando Santos agreed to become the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team has been known.

As per Idman.biz, this was announced by the 70-year-old coach himself.

He confessed that he received more attractive offers at the press conference held today. Santos clarified the reason for preferring AFFA's proposal: "The project presented by AFFA is designed for a long time. We will achieve success together. It is important for us to work with clubs. I believe that this will happen in the final stage of some competitions. Once again, I thank the AFFA management for trusting me. There were better offers, but I am here because I believe in AFFA."

It should be noted that Santos will lead Azerbaijan until the end of the EURO-2028 qualifying.

