Fernando Santos: "There were better offers, but..." - PHOTO

The reason why Portuguese specialist Fernando Santos agreed to become the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team has been known.

As per Idman.biz, this was announced by the 70-year-old coach himself.

He confessed that he received more attractive offers at the press conference held today. Santos clarified the reason for preferring AFFA's proposal: "The project presented by AFFA is designed for a long time. We will achieve success together. It is important for us to work with clubs. I believe that this will happen in the final stage of some competitions. Once again, I thank the AFFA management for trusting me. There were better offers, but I am here because I believe in AFFA."

It should be noted that Santos will lead Azerbaijan until the end of the EURO-2028 qualifying.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz