12 June 2024
Vagif Sadygov’s reaction to the appointment of Santos

12 June 2024 15:32
22
"In the match against Kazakhstan, there is a team that implements what Arif Asadov said."

Vagif Sadygov, the former AFFA vice-president, told Idman.biz.

He commented on the test match of the Azerbaijan national team against Kazakhstan. The Chairman of the Coaches Committee singled out coach Arif Asadov in the 3:2 victory: "Before the match, he said that they will try to play dominant football, press the opponent and show fast football. These are due to the fact that today the football player-coach relationship within the team is at a very high level. In general, it is possible to achieve success in a team with the same intention. The comeback of our team, which is behind with the score of 0:2, is applauded. They showed that the atmosphere in the team is high."

He wished good luck to the newly appointed head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Fernando Santos: "In the match against Kazakhstan, we once again witnessed that we have a potential team and it is possible to achieve our wishes with this national team."

It should be noted that the goal of forming a competitive team and a successful performance at the qualifying stage of EURO-2028 has been set before Santos.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

