New club president for Sheydayev’s Kocaelispor

Presidential elections were held in Kocaelispor club, where Azerbaijan national football player Ramil Sheydayev plays.

As Idman.biz reports, this took place within the framework of the Extraordinary Election Conference of the representative of Turkiye.

Recep Durul, the only candidate for the post of president, was elected. He took the vacant post after the departure of Engin Koyu, who resigned three months ago.

It should be noted that Sheydayev moved to Kocaelispor at the beginning of 2024.

Idman.biz