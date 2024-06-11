11 June 2024
EN

Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan: Teams announced

Football
News
11 June 2024 17:27
43
The Azerbaijani national team will play its next game today.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijan national team will play its second match in the training camp held in Hungary.

The team led by Arif Asadov will face Kazakhstan. Asadov’s team, which lost 1:3 to Albania four days ago, will try to get a successful result this time.
It should be noted that our national team will play its next match against Sweden on September 5. The match of the first round of the Nations League will take place in Baku.

Friendly match
June 11
18:00. Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan
Chief referee: Bence Csonka (Hungary)

Azerbaijan: 1. Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev (Goalkeeper), 2. Amil Seydiyev, 15. Badavi Huseynov, 5. Anton Kryvotsiuk 3. Elvin Cafarquliyev, 16. Elvin Jamalov, 8. Emin Mahmudov (captain), 20. Alexey Isayev, 17. Toral Bayramov, 10. Mahir Emreli, 11. Ramil Sheydayev.
Head coach: Arif Asadov
Kazakhstan: 1. Aleksandr Nevski (Goalkeeper), 4. Marat Bystrov, 24. Alibek Kasym, 22. Aleksandr Marochkin, 3. Nurali Alip, 11. Yan Vorogovskiy, 7. Ramazan Orazov, 18. Adilet Sadybekov, 8. Askhat Tagybergen (captain), 17. Abat Aymbetov, 10. Maksim Samorodov.
Head coach: Ruslan Baltiyev
Szombathely. Haladas Sport Complex

Idman.biz

