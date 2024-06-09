Vagif Javadov: "Azerbaijan will win over Kazakhstan"

"Azerbaijan national team performed well for 20-25 minutes."

Vagif Javadov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He evaluated Azerbaijan team's test match against Albania. Javadov said that a weak fight played a role in the defeat with a score of 1:3: "This situation is understandable. But on the other hand, we are also disappointed that we could not win. There are several reasons for our defeat. The main championship has just ended, it's time for the players to rest, and with this thought, the players are tired. Some finished the season early, some finished late. We had a lot of out-of-form players. Considering all this, such a result was expected. Although we lost, we did not play badly. It is necessary to correct the atmosphere in the country. There is no head coach and it is not known whether Arif Asadov will win in the team. All this causes certain rumors. Of course, from this point of view, the result is not important. In my opinion, the state of the nation will gradually improve."

He also touched on the inspection match of the Azerbaijan national team against Kazakhstan: "Winning will depend on the players themselves. It will be an interesting fight. Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan matches have always been met with attention from the fans' point of view. In my opinion, the match will end with our victory."

It should be noted that the national team's match against Kazakhstan will be held on June 11.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz