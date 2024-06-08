8 June 2024
EN

Tabriz Hasanov: "It was not worth expecting more from the national team"

Football
News
8 June 2024 12:15
17
"Two teams with different motivations met".

Tabriz Hasanov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

An experienced expert commented on the test game in which our team lost to Albania with a score of 1:3. He said that there was some imbalance in the team: "This was normal. Some of the players played a lot during the championship, some played less. Albania is preparing for the final stage of the European Championship. This match was important for them. We wanted to watch Azerbaijan at work for a long time. We started the game badly. Maybe it was because the team didn't come together for a long time. In the course of the match, we were able to attack more. Maybe they wanted it in the group They will play against such strong teams. Maybe they retreated to play on the counter-attack. In general, considering that the game will be held after the end of the championship, it was not worth expecting more from the national team."

Hasanov said that we will see a different team in the game against Kazakhstan: "We want to see a better national team. In the second match, our team will show a better game."

It should be noted that the meeting with Kazakhstan will be held on June 11.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

