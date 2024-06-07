7 June 2024
Rajab Farajzade: "They analyzed our team very well"

7 June 2024 17:46
6
Rajab Farajzade: "They analyzed our team very well"

"If we look at the overall games, everything was good in the group stage."

Aznur minifootball head coach Rajab Farajzade gave statement to Idman.biz.

The former futsal player of the Azerbaijan national team evaluated the team's performance at the European Championship held in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He explained the reasons for the defeat of Elshad Guliyev's team to Kazakhstan: "We performed well in the group stage. We scored goals, except for some episodes, we played well in defense. We fought well against Kazakhstan. I don't think it was a bad game. We just couldn't finish. The ball did not go through the goal. It was not our fault alone.

Kazakhs also performed well in defense. They analyzed our team very well. They knew our strengths. Penalty series is also a "lottery". Luck was on the side of the Kazakhs."

It should be noted that our national team lost to Kazakhstan in the quarter-finals of the European Championship in a penalty shootout - 6:7.

