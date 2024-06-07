Qarabag player: "We are very disappointed"

"We was defeated by Guinea at home. That's why we are very disappointed."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Yassine Benzia, a football player of Qarabag.

He expressed his thoughts about the match after the Algerian national team's World Cup-2026 qualifier against Guinea: "But there are still many games ahead. We have to rest and give our full strength in the next match. I believe we can do anything. We need to recover as soon as possible. We understand that we have disappointed the fans. Because they love football in Algeria."

It should be noted that Algeria lost 1:2 in the home game against Guinea.

Idman.biz