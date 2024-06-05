5 June 2024
EN

Knockout and apology from Galatasaray player - VIDEO

5 June 2024 17:11
45
Ruth Kipoyi, the cause of the scandal in the friendly match between the women's soccer teams of Congo and Morocco, regretted her actions.

Idman.biz reports that the Congolese striker of Galatasaray announced this in an Instagram post.

She apologized to the player she hit: "I behaved in such a way that I regret it. Yasmin, I'm sorry. I hope you are feeling well, I wish you the best. Football is a game of passion, but we must be able to control our emotions. I am very sorry. My teammates, coaches, fans, I put you all in a bad position. I will do everything to wash away my sin."

It should be noted that the unpleasant incident happened in the 59th minute of the match. At that time, Ruth Kipoyi received a red card. Unable to control her nerves, the 26-year-old player left her opponent in anger. She knocked the Moroccan player to the ground with a blow to his face. This knockout caused a massive brawl.

