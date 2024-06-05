New contract at Araz-Nakhchivan

Araz-Nakhchivan extended the contract with one more player.

According to Idman.biz, this was announced by the press service of the Premier League club.

Nakhchivan representative signed a new contract with Mićo Kuzmanović. The midfielder from Bosnia and Herzegovina will wear the jersey of the team in the next year.

It should be noted that the Nakhchivan club has signed contracts with Cristian Avram, Vadim Abdullayev, Nuno Rodrigues, Igor Ribeiro, Wanderson Melo, Elchin Mustafayev, Ramin Nasirli, Tarlan Ahmadov, Urfan Abbasov, Omar Buludov and Ulvi Isgandarov.

Idman.biz