Asadov’s team preparing for away match - PHOTO

The training camp of the Azerbaijan national team continues.

Idman.biz reports that the national team is preparing for friendly matches in Hungary in Baku.

Azerbaijan completed its next training session under the leadership of coach Arif Asadov. The training camp started on May 30, and the national team is preparing with the full team from June 3.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team will meet Albania on June 7 and Kazakhstan on June 11. Both matches will be played in Hungary.

