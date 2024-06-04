4 June 2024
EN

Tamkin Khalilzada's SURPRISE in the game against Italy

Football
News
4 June 2024 09:41
22
"We have overcome the first goal we set before ourselves. We aimed to leave the group."

Tamkin Khalilzada, a mini-football player of the Azerbaijani national team, gave statement to Idman.biz.

The 30-year-old national team member commented on the match against Italy in the group stage of the European Championship. He said that the opponent surprised them: "We didn't expect the game against Italy to be so difficult. Compared to Belgium, the match was very challenging. But we played patiently, we didn't lose ourselves and in the end we scored the necessary goal and won."

Khalilzada also spoke about his expectations from the match against France: "For me, the most difficult opponent in the group is France. They also have 4 points. They are playing for the group leadership. Despite securing the play-off, we will go to the field for 3 points. After winning and leaving the group with 9 points, the play-offs we will think about off".

It should be noted that the game of our national team against France will start at 19:00 today.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

