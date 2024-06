4 players of Real won the Champions League for the 6th time.

Idman.biz reports that the record holder Francisco Gento's result was repeated.

Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Daniel Carvajal and Nacho won the most prestigious club tournament of the continent again in the meeting with Borussia. Before that, they lifted the CL Cup in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

It should be noted that Gento also won the cup 6 times as a member of Real (1956-1960s and 1966).

Idman.biz