DEMAND from Barcelona for Rafinha

Barcelona has agreed to sell Rafinha.

Idman.biz reports that the Spanish giant has agreed to transfer the Brazilian winger to one of the Saudi Arabian clubs in order to solve financial difficulties.

The La Liga club has also determined the amount it wants for this transfer. Barcelona demanded 100 million euros for Rafinha. An unnamed Arab club is also ready to pay this amount. However, Rafinya himself has not made the final decision.

It should be noted that the South American wears the jersey of Barcelona from the summer of 2022.

