The plan for Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has been clarified.

Idman.biz reports that the English club will extend the contract with the Spanish specialist.

The agreement to be offered to the 42-year-old specialist will be signed under new conditions. Arteta will be one of the highest paid coaches in the world.

It should be noted that the Spaniard has been in charge of Arsenal since December 2019. His current contract will expire in the summer of 2025.

