5th time in a row - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany. The 24 strongest national teams of the continent will compete in the 17th European Championship. There are 16 days left until the start of the competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz continues the presentation of the participants of EURO-2024.

This week we take a look at the teams in Group D. In the group where France is the favorite and the Netherlands is ambitious, Poland will also fight for a place in the 1/8 finals.

To Germany with penalties

The performance of the Polish national team at the qualifying stage failed. The team, one of the main favorites of the group, watched Albania take the 1st place and the Czech Republic take the 2nd place. Having received three points from the leader (1:0, 0:2), the Poles played unsuccessfully against the Czechs - 1:1, 1:3. Moldova created the main problem. Taking only one point from an unassuming opponent (1:1, 2:3) gave "eagles" hard times. The victories over the Faroe Islands (2:0, 2:0) did not save the red and whites =. Pans, coached by Michal Probierz, qualified for Germany in the playoffs held this spring. Robert Lewandowski and his teammates, who defeated Estonia 5:1, met Wales in the decisive match. The fate of the goalless match was decided by a series of penalties. The 5:4 victory took Poland to EURO-2024.

Fifth attempt

At the World Championships, the white-and-red have two bronze awards. Those achievements of the world third in 1974 and 1982 are far away. Poland, who had these two successes in the World Cups, was not remembered for anything in the continental championships. Eagles, whose debut in the final stage took place only in 2008, will compete in the most prestigious tournament of the continent for the 5th time in a row. Having finished in the group in three of the previous four attempts, Poland's only consolation is the quarter-finals in 2016. Probierz's team wants to surprise everyone in Germany. But for this it is important to get out of the difficult group. Austria, which has become very strong recently, is not an easy opponent for Poland, which will have duels with giants like France and the Netherlands.

Polish national team matches in the group:

June 16. Poland - Netherlands

June 21. Poland - Austria

June 25. France - Poland

It should be noted that group D meetings will be held in 5 different cities - Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Leipzig, Berlin and Dortmund.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz