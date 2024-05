Enes Unal signed a contract with the English club Bournemouth.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Premier League representative.

The 27-year-old striker signed a 4-year contract with Bournemouth. The transfer rights of Enes, who was loaned from Getafe CF in January, were transferred to the English club.

It should be noted that the striker scored 2 goals in 16 games in the 2023/24 season of the Premier League.

Idman.biz