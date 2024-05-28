Jeyhun Sultanov: Everyone is guilty in Neftchi, no one can be excused"

"This is a fiasco for Neftchi".

Jeyhun Sultanov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He expressed his opinion on the fact that Neftchi finished the 2023/2024 season in the 5th place in the Azerbaijan Premier League and could not even go to the European Cup. According to the former sports director of "Whites and Blacks", such situations happen in football: "I never thought that something like this would happen in the last game against Sabah." Neftchi could not go to the European League. This result does not suit Neftchi. Their lack of consistent play can be attributed to many things. Miodrag Bozovic should have gone a long time ago. He was not a suitable coach for Neftchi. The Montenegrin could not carry the burden of this team. Although they made a late decision about his departure, it is the right step."

Sultanov said that there were no major changes in the team for the new season: "Everyone is guilty, no one can be excused." The biggest culprit is the head coach. Because he could not properly use the opportunities he had. Such mistakes happen in football. The main thing is to draw conclusions from them. I hope that we will see another Neftchi in the new season and they will fight for the championship."

It should be noted that Neftchi lost the chance of the European Cup by losing to Sabah 0:1 in the last round of the Premier League.

