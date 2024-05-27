27 May 2024
EN

Shamakhi in Premier League, Iravan not allowed in I League

Football
News
27 May 2024 15:53
5
Shamakhi in Premier League, Iravan not allowed in I League

AFFA Licensing Commission held a meeting today.

As per Idman.biz, this was announced by the press service of the association.

At the meeting, the documents of the clubs that applied to participate in the Azerbaijan Premier League, I League competitions and AFFA Girls Top League in the 2024/25 season were reviewed. AFFA's Licensing Commission made relevant decisions after discussions based on Article 9 of the rules on licensing of Azerbaijani football clubs (Edition 2023).

1. The following clubs are licensed to participate in the Premier League competitions:
Imishli, Shamakhi

2. The following clubs were refused to participate in the Premier League competitions:
Irevan, Garadag Lokbatan, MOIK, Zagatala

3. The following clubs are licensed to participate in league competitions:
Araz Saatli, Baku Sporting, Difai, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Karvan, Kur-Araz, Garadagh Lokbatan, Mingachevir. , MOIK, Shahdag Gusar, Zagatala

4. The following clubs were refused to participate in I League competitions:
Aghdash, Dinamo, Goygol, Iravan, Lerik, Sheki City, Shafa, Shamkir

5. The following clubs are licensed to participate in the Girls Top League:
Baku Juniors, Balkhurma Balakan

Balkhurma Balakan will play under the name Dircelis FK from the next season.

The license applicant can file an appeal to the Licensing Appeals Committee of AFFA within 10 days from the date of the license refusal notification.

It should be noted that in accordance with Article 14 of the Rules on Licensing of Azerbaijan Football Clubs (Edition 2023), clubs that have received licenses to participate in certain competitions will automatically be considered licensed to participate in I League competitions for the same season.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rovshan Najaf at the base of Qarabag - PHOTO
16:32
Football

Rovshan Najaf at the base of Qarabag - PHOTO

The officials of the Qarabag club introduced the AFFA president to the conditions created at the base
Open training of Azerbaijan national team - PHOTO
16:04
Football

Open training of Azerbaijan national team - PHOTO

Head coach Elshad Guliyev has 18 players at his disposal
Emin Mahmudov goes down in history
15:26
Football

Emin Mahmudov goes down in history

This became official in the XXXVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League
Change in the Azerbaijan national team staff
15:11
Football

Change in the Azerbaijan national team staff

This was announced by the AFFA press service
Erik ten Hag could still be sacked by Manchester United
13:49
Football

Erik ten Hag could still be sacked by Manchester United

He fears of being sacked despite the FA Cup
Gabala parted ways with six internationals
13:35
Football

Gabala parted ways with six internationals

This was announced by the press service of the club

Most read

INVITATION to the players of Qarabag from the national team
25 May 11:15
Football

INVITATION to the players of Qarabag from the national team

Prosinecki's students will hold 2 friendly matches in June
30th title from Azerbaijan national team
25 May 15:32
Wrestling

30th title from Azerbaijan national team

Jale Aliyeva defeated all her opponents in the 57 kg category
Mass brawl among greek fans in Berlin
26 May 17:50
Football

Mass brawl among greek fans in Berlin

The fans of the Greek clubs were in hand-to-hand combat
Bonucci will say goodbye to football today
26 May 18:06
Football

Bonucci will say goodbye to football today

The website of the Istanbul club published information about this