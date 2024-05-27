Shamakhi in Premier League, Iravan not allowed in I League

AFFA Licensing Commission held a meeting today.

As per Idman.biz, this was announced by the press service of the association.

At the meeting, the documents of the clubs that applied to participate in the Azerbaijan Premier League, I League competitions and AFFA Girls Top League in the 2024/25 season were reviewed. AFFA's Licensing Commission made relevant decisions after discussions based on Article 9 of the rules on licensing of Azerbaijani football clubs (Edition 2023).

1. The following clubs are licensed to participate in the Premier League competitions:

Imishli, Shamakhi

2. The following clubs were refused to participate in the Premier League competitions:

Irevan, Garadag Lokbatan, MOIK, Zagatala

3. The following clubs are licensed to participate in league competitions:

Araz Saatli, Baku Sporting, Difai, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Karvan, Kur-Araz, Garadagh Lokbatan, Mingachevir. , MOIK, Shahdag Gusar, Zagatala

4. The following clubs were refused to participate in I League competitions:

Aghdash, Dinamo, Goygol, Iravan, Lerik, Sheki City, Shafa, Shamkir

5. The following clubs are licensed to participate in the Girls Top League:

Baku Juniors, Balkhurma Balakan

Balkhurma Balakan will play under the name Dircelis FK from the next season.

The license applicant can file an appeal to the Licensing Appeals Committee of AFFA within 10 days from the date of the license refusal notification.

It should be noted that in accordance with Article 14 of the Rules on Licensing of Azerbaijan Football Clubs (Edition 2023), clubs that have received licenses to participate in certain competitions will automatically be considered licensed to participate in I League competitions for the same season.

Idman.biz