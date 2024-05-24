The FIFA referee was sent to the Regional League

The referee appointments for the final game between Shimal and Hypers teams in the Regional League have been determined.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of AFFA.

FIFA referee Elchin Mesiyev will manage the decisive match, which will be held at the Shamakhi City Stadium.

The match will start at 16:00. VAR will also be applied in this match.

Regional League

Final

May 24

16:00. Shimal - Hypers

Referees: Elchin Masiyev, Parvin Talibov, Elshad Abdullayev, Elvin Bayramov

VAR: Rauf Allahverdiyev

ADV: Muslum Aliyev

Referee-inspector: Imankhan Sultani

Shamakhi City Stadium

