The FIFA referee was sent to the Regional League

The referee appointments for the final game between Shimal and Hypers teams in the Regional League have been determined.
Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of AFFA.
FIFA referee Elchin Mesiyev will manage the decisive match, which will be held at the Shamakhi City Stadium.
The match will start at 16:00. VAR will also be applied in this match.
Regional League
Final
May 24
16:00. Shimal - Hypers
Referees: Elchin Masiyev, Parvin Talibov, Elshad Abdullayev, Elvin Bayramov
VAR: Rauf Allahverdiyev
ADV: Muslum Aliyev
Referee-inspector: Imankhan Sultani
Shamakhi City Stadium
