The team of the season has been announced

The Spanish La Liga team of the season has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that not 11, but 15 football players were included in the symbolic squad.

Real players dominated the list. 5 members of the Madrid club took part in the symbolic team. They are Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Antonio Rudiger and Daniel Carvajal.

4 players from the surprise team of the season Girona were accepted to the squad. These are Savio, Alesh Garcia, Artyom Dovbik and Miguel Gutierrez.

Barcelona is represented by three players in the list. Robert Lewandowski, Ronald Araujo and Ilkay Gundogan were included in the symbolic team. Unai Simons from Atletico and Antoine Griezmann from Atletico were also included in the squad.

It should be noted that the symbolic team was created jointly by La Liga and EA Sports.

Idman.biz