14 May 2024
EN

Champion of Luxembourg and North Macedonia for Qarabag

Football
News
14 May 2024 09:48
Champion of Luxembourg and North Macedonia for Qarabag

Two more possible opponents of Qarabag in the first qualifying round of the Champions League have been determined.

Idman.biz reports that the champion of Azerbaijan may also face Struga and Differdange.

Differdange won the title of champion in Luxembourg. Differdange will be one of the unseeded ones in the first qualifying round.

This resulted in determining the basket of two more teams. If RFS is among the seeded, Struga has joined the possible opponents of Qarabag.

With this, the number of possible opponents of Qarabag has reached 11. So far, it has been confirmed that Virtus, Panevejis, Ordabasy, Minsk Dinamo, Larne, Hamrun, Sellye, Santa Coloma and Vikingur will also be included in the pot of the unseeded.

Currently, only 7 champions' pots are unknown. Four of them can face the representative of Azerbaijan.

First qualifying round
Seeded
Ferensvaros (Hungary)
Qarabag (Azerbaijan)
Slovan (Slovakia)
Ludogorets (Bulgaria)
HIK (Finland)
Flora (Estonia)
Steaua (Romania)
Klaksvik (Faroe Islands) )
Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)
Lincoln (Gibraltar)
TNS (Wales)
RFS (Latvia)

Unseeded
Selye (Slovenia)
Hamrun (Malta)
Larne (Northern Ireland)
Dinamo (Minsk, Belarus)
Panevejis (Lithuania)
Ordabasi (Kazakhstan)
Vikingur (Iceland)
Struga ( North Macedonia)
Santa Coloma (Andorra)
Virtus (San Marino)

Uncertain
Dinamo (Batumi, Georgia)
Petrocub (Moldova)
Champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina Champion of
Champion of Kosovo
Champion of Armenia
Champion of Montenegro
Champion of Albania

It should be noted that 30 teams will compete in the first qualifying round. The first two rounds will be drawn on June 18-19.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Winners of the Azerbaijan Championship will be determined
10:37
Football

Winners of the Azerbaijan Championship will be determined

The winners will be announced on the last game day
Change in Azerbaijan’s match date
10:26
Football

Change in Azerbaijan’s match date

This was announced by the AFFA press service
The second of Barcelona
09:17
Football

The second of Barcelona

He reached the legendary Andoni Zubizarreta
New contract in the Premier League
13 May 17:05
Football

New contract in the Premier League

The specialist will remain in his post until the summer of 2026
Former Man Utd star leaves Adana Demirspor
13 May 16:54
Football

Former Man Utd star leaves Adana Demirspor

“I have amicably terminated my contract”
Fixtures of season’s last matches determined
13 May 15:55
Football

Fixtures of season’s last matches determined

The game fixtures of the XXXVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has been announced

Most read

Unpleasant record from Man Utd
13 May 09:24
Football

Unpleasant record from Man Utd

The Manchester club has faced such a situation 5 times so far
Italy can qualify for 9 European Cups - RESEARCH
12 May 11:31
Football

Italy can qualify for 9 European Cups - RESEARCH

They lost in all three
Maria Stadnik in Paris-2024!
11 May 23:46
Wrestling

Maria Stadnik in Paris-2024!

Maria Stadnik qualified for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games
31st in Europe - Qarabag
12 May 13:56
Football

31st in Europe - Qarabag

The positions of the Azerbaijani teams in the ranking list of world clubs in Europe have been revealed