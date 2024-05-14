Champion of Luxembourg and North Macedonia for Qarabag

Two more possible opponents of Qarabag in the first qualifying round of the Champions League have been determined.

Idman.biz reports that the champion of Azerbaijan may also face Struga and Differdange.

Differdange won the title of champion in Luxembourg. Differdange will be one of the unseeded ones in the first qualifying round.

This resulted in determining the basket of two more teams. If RFS is among the seeded, Struga has joined the possible opponents of Qarabag.

With this, the number of possible opponents of Qarabag has reached 11. So far, it has been confirmed that Virtus, Panevejis, Ordabasy, Minsk Dinamo, Larne, Hamrun, Sellye, Santa Coloma and Vikingur will also be included in the pot of the unseeded.

Currently, only 7 champions' pots are unknown. Four of them can face the representative of Azerbaijan.

First qualifying round

Seeded

Ferensvaros (Hungary)

Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Slovan (Slovakia)

Ludogorets (Bulgaria)

HIK (Finland)

Flora (Estonia)

Steaua (Romania)

Klaksvik (Faroe Islands) )

Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)

Lincoln (Gibraltar)

TNS (Wales)

RFS (Latvia)



Unseeded

Selye (Slovenia)

Hamrun (Malta)

Larne (Northern Ireland)

Dinamo (Minsk, Belarus)

Panevejis (Lithuania)

Ordabasi (Kazakhstan)

Vikingur (Iceland)

Struga ( North Macedonia)

Santa Coloma (Andorra)

Virtus (San Marino)



Uncertain

Dinamo (Batumi, Georgia)

Petrocub (Moldova)

Champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina Champion of

Champion of Kosovo

Champion of Armenia

Champion of Montenegro

Champion of Albania



It should be noted that 30 teams will compete in the first qualifying round. The first two rounds will be drawn on June 18-19.



