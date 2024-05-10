11 May 2024
EN

Andrey Lunev’s reaction on Russia option

Football
News
10 May 2024 18:12
Andrey Lunev’s reaction on Russia option

"Everything has its time."

As Idman.biz reports, Qarabag goalkeeper Andrey Lunev said this in a statement to the Russian press.

The experienced goalkeeper, whose contract will expire at the end of the season, commented on the option of continuing his career in Russia: "Now everything is fine. We continue to work. We are preparing for the final of the Azerbaijan Cup. As for the desire to return to the Russian Premier League, everything has its time."

It should be noted that Andrey has been wearing the uniform of Qarabag since the summer of 2023.

Idman.biz

