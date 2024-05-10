10 May 2024
EN

AFFA imposes a 10-game fan ban on Kapaz - REASON

Football
News
10 May 2024 14:00
AFFA imposes a 10-game fan ban on Kapaz - REASON

A legal evaluation was given to what happened in the match between Kapaz and "Gabala" of the Azerbaijan championship among under-16 football players.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the AFFA press service.

Institution's Disciplinary Committee investigated what happened in Ganja match and made appropriate decisions.

Kapaz player Yahya Muradov received a red card for insulting an opponent in the 78th minute and was suspended for 3 games. His teammate Tunar Efendiyev received a red card for insulting the referee in the 90th minute and was disqualified for 4 matches.

After the match, Ganja club players Javanshir Aliyev and Rahib Gurbanov were both suspended for 6 games for hitting their opponents. This penalty applies to all leagues.
Although there is no monetary penalty in the children's and youth leagues, the club was fined 500 manats as an exceptional case, because 2 fans of Kapaz entered the field and hit the players of the rival team. The representative of Ganja will play the next 10 home games without fans.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

No head coach at Zagatala
15:20
Football

No head coach at Zagatala

Zagatala will end the season without a head coach

Punishment for Azerbaijan’s former player
14:48
Football

Punishment for Azerbaijan’s former player

Budaq Nasirov, former football player of Azerbaijan national team, was punished again.

Globe Soccer Awards: Best Men’s Player 2024
12:44
Football

Globe Soccer Awards: Best Men’s Player 2024

Footballers nominated for the Globe Soccer Awards have been announced.
Trophy-less and untitled scorers – LIST
12:07
World football

Trophy-less and untitled scorers – LIST

The names of the world's best scorers who never won an international title at the club level in their career in the Top-5 leagues have been announced.
Longest unbeaten streaks in the history of European football
10:35
Football

Longest unbeaten streaks in the history of European football

Bayer signed a new record
World Club of April 2024
09:34
Football

World Club of April 2024

IFFHS has determined the 5 teams with the most points in April

Most read

World Club of April 2024
09:34
Football

World Club of April 2024

IFFHS has determined the 5 teams with the most points in April
Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else
9 May 10:58
Football

Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else

He has set a new record in the Champions League
Comeback, records and nightmare
9 May 11:52
Football

Comeback, records and nightmare

IFFHS prepared a statistical report on the match that ended with a 2:1 victory of the Spaniards
Khoselu goes down in history
9 May 09:18
Football

Khoselu goes down in history

He was the author of his team's comeback