AFFA imposes a 10-game fan ban on Kapaz - REASON

A legal evaluation was given to what happened in the match between Kapaz and "Gabala" of the Azerbaijan championship among under-16 football players.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the AFFA press service.

Institution's Disciplinary Committee investigated what happened in Ganja match and made appropriate decisions.

Kapaz player Yahya Muradov received a red card for insulting an opponent in the 78th minute and was suspended for 3 games. His teammate Tunar Efendiyev received a red card for insulting the referee in the 90th minute and was disqualified for 4 matches.

After the match, Ganja club players Javanshir Aliyev and Rahib Gurbanov were both suspended for 6 games for hitting their opponents. This penalty applies to all leagues.

Although there is no monetary penalty in the children's and youth leagues, the club was fined 500 manats as an exceptional case, because 2 fans of Kapaz entered the field and hit the players of the rival team. The representative of Ganja will play the next 10 home games without fans.

