The draw for the UEFA under-19 Championship has been made.

Idman.biz reports that the groups of the qualifying stage of the 2024/25 season have been announced.

The opponents of the Azerbaijan national team were determined in the drawing ceremony held in Nyon, Switzerland. U-19 will compete in Group 7 with Ireland, Iceland and Moldova.

It should be noted that the final round will be held in Romania in 2025 with the participation of 8 teams.

