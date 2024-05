Aziz Huseynov, a football player of "Fuzuli", who played in the II League of the Azerbaijan Championship, was punished.

Idman.biz reports that the decision was made by the AFFA Disciplinary Committee.

Huseynov was punished for aggressive behavior. He "stood out" in the away match against Shahdag Gusar of the XXXIII round.

Aziz received a straight red card for kicking an opponent in that match. AFFA suspended the player for 4 games. Fuzuli player was fined 300 manats.

Idman.biz