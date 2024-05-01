1 May 2024
EN

1 win, 1 loss for Azerbaijan

Football
News
1 May 2024 09:24
1 win, 1 loss for Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's mini-football team continues its training camp in Montenegro.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan participated in the international tournament in preparation for the European Championship.

The team coached by Elshad Guliyev lost to the world champion Romania with a score of 0:1 in the first game. The national team won 6:0 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the second match.

The goals of our team were scored by different players. Mirkamil Aliyev, Tamkin Khalilzada, Agaseyid Qasymov, Tamraz Amircanov, Ramiz Chovdarov and Kamran Gurbatov experienced the joy of scoring.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan will play an away match today.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rush Hour in Premier League - ANALYSIS
17:58
Football

Rush Hour in Premier League - ANALYSIS

There are only 4 rounds left until the end of the Azerbaijan Premier League
AFFA vice-president appointed to EURO-2024
17:22
Football

AFFA vice-president appointed to EURO-2024

Thus, for the first time, a representative from Azerbaijan will participate in such a prestigious tournament
Plan for Klopp
16:12
Football

Plan for Klopp

Borussia Dortmund want the German specialist
Abdellah Zoubir responds to rumors
16:01
Football

Abdellah Zoubir responds to rumors

"It is not right to talk about it"
Yassin Benzia out of the Top-11
14:20
Football

Yassin Benzia out of the Top-11

The symbolic team of the week consisting of the best Algerian football players has been announced
Is Lewandowski leaving?
13:08
Football

Is Lewandowski leaving?

Only 3 Barcelona players are untouchable

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs
30 April 16:52
Football

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs

The new rating list of the world's best head coaches has been announced
4 champions for Qarabag
29 April 09:21
Football

4 champions for Qarabag

FCSB in Romania, Larne in Northern Ireland, Hamrun in Malta, Sellye in Slovenia won the title of champion
Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME
29 April 16:14
Chess

Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME

The 27-year-old Azerbaijani player has won the European Women's Chess Championship 2024
Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position
30 April 15:53
Chess

Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position

FIDE announced the standard top 100 players for April 2024