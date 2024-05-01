1 win, 1 loss for Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's mini-football team continues its training camp in Montenegro.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan participated in the international tournament in preparation for the European Championship.

The team coached by Elshad Guliyev lost to the world champion Romania with a score of 0:1 in the first game. The national team won 6:0 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the second match.

The goals of our team were scored by different players. Mirkamil Aliyev, Tamkin Khalilzada, Agaseyid Qasymov, Tamraz Amircanov, Ramiz Chovdarov and Kamran Gurbatov experienced the joy of scoring.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan will play an away match today.

