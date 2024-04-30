1 May 2024
Qarabag advanced, Neftchi dropped - RATING

Football
News
30 April 2024 18:03
The new ranking table of Europe's top teams has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the list includes 415 strongest clubs of the continent.

Azerbaijan is represented by 4 teams in the table. Qarabag is 64th in the list with 293 points. Gurban Gurbanov's students advanced 1 step compared to the previous list.

Neftchi is 243rd with 27 points. Baku club have gone back 3 steps.

Sabah is on the 264th place with 20 points. The representative of the capital fell 2 places. Gabala, which is in 369th place with 5 points, has dropped 7 places.

It should be noted that the list is headed by Real with 2561 points.

Idman.biz

