Inter Miami player Lionel Messi took part in scoring the 1200th goal.

Idman.biz informs that the Argentinian star scored 832 goals and made 368 assists.

Leo achieved this indicator in 1057 games. In the next round of MLS, lnter Miami won New England Revolution with a score of 4:1. Messi was remembered with 2 goals and 2 assists.

The team of the captain of the Agrentina team has got 16 points after 7 games. He scored 9 goals and had 7 assists. Messi set an MLS record with this result.

Idman.biz