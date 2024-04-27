Olympic ban on Kylian Mbappe

French forward Kylian Mbappe will not participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympics.

Idman.biz reports that the Spanish AS outlet wrote about this ferry.

It was reported that Real, which agreed with Mbappe, set such a condition for him. This is also reflected in the contract.

The Royal Club has already informed the French Football Federation about this, and it has been said that this ban applies to all French players of the club.

It should be noted that the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11.

Idman.biz