Chelsea signed the anti-record of the club in the number of goals conceded in one season in the Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that the London club has already conceded 57 balls in the current season.

This became official after the XXIX round match with Arsenal (0:5). Mauricio Pochettino's team has conceded this number of goals in 32 rounds.

Until then, Chelsea's record was conceding 55 goals. This happened in the 1994/95 and 1996/97 seasons. In those championships, they played 42 and 38 matches, respectively.

It should be noted that currently Chelsea with 47 points is 9th in the tournament table.

Idman.biz