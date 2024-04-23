UEFA's decision on EURO-2024

The number of football players that the teams participating in EURO-2024 can include in the order sheet has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that the decision was made by UEFA.

The participants of the final stage of the European Championship will be able to order 26 players for the competition. Previously, this number was expected to be 23.

For the first time, UEFA allowed teams to order 26 players for EURO-2020. At that time, this step was taken due to the complications of the corona virus and the tight supply. Although FIFA allowed the same number of players to be ordered for the 2022 World Cup, it was planned to return to the application of the "23" rule.

It should be noted that EURO-2024 will be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz