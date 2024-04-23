23 April 2024
EN

UEFA's decision on EURO-2024

Football
News
23 April 2024 17:15
UEFA's decision on EURO-2024

The number of football players that the teams participating in EURO-2024 can include in the order sheet has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that the decision was made by UEFA.

The participants of the final stage of the European Championship will be able to order 26 players for the competition. Previously, this number was expected to be 23.

For the first time, UEFA allowed teams to order 26 players for EURO-2020. At that time, this step was taken due to the complications of the corona virus and the tight supply. Although FIFA allowed the same number of players to be ordered for the 2022 World Cup, it was planned to return to the application of the "23" rule.

It should be noted that EURO-2024 will be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Aslan Karimov: "Neftchi aims to prove themselves"
17:33
Football

Aslan Karimov: "Neftchi aims to prove themselves"

"Therefore, they will put all their strength into this game"
Aysun Seydiyeva: "She looks after my son during trainings and games" - VIDEO
16:14
Football

Aysun Seydiyeva: "She looks after my son during trainings and games" - VIDEO

“After becoming a mother, I understand my own mother”
Neftchi player: "When you play football with them, you feel the competition" - VIDEO
15:26
Football

Neftchi player: "When you play football with them, you feel the competition" - VIDEO

"He is a strong competitor this year as well"
Aysun Seydiyeva, scorer of 38 goals: "Most boys are not..." - INTERVIEW - VIDEO
13:08
Football

Aysun Seydiyeva, scorer of 38 goals: "Most boys are not..." - INTERVIEW - VIDEO

"I had an idea, but I'm continuing now"
Premier League club wants the Portuguese
12:07
Football

Premier League club wants the Portuguese

Negotiations with the 39-year-old coach of Sporting have been started
Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final
11:33
Football

Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final

But until then, the construction of a new stadium is planned

Most read

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi
22 April 15:45
Football

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi

This was announced by the press service of the club
Barcelona player finished the season
22 April 16:54
Football

Barcelona player finished the season

The Dutch football player was injured in the first part of El Clasico
Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov
21 April 17:06
Football

Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov

The 50-year-old specialist wishes to continue his work at Galatasaray
Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final
11:33
Football

Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final

But until then, the construction of a new stadium is planned