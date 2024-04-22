Barcelona player finished the season

The situation of Barcelona player Frankie de Jong has been clarified.

Idman.biz reports that the midfielder, who was injured in the LaLiga match against "Real", has ended the season.

The Dutch football player was injured in the first part of El Clasico. The player who collided with Federico Valverde was removed from the field on a stretcher. Today, it was discovered that the ligaments of the right leg were broken. It will take at least 5 weeks to recover. De Jong, who finished the season, is expected to participate in EURO-2024.

It should be noted that Barcelona lost 2:3 in the away match with Real.

