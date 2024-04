Real player Nacho will leave Spain.

Idman.biz reports that this decision was made by the defender himself.

Nacho, who will leave the Madrid club at the end of the season, will continue his career outside LaLiga. He preferred to go abroad to avoid playing against Real.

Nacho is interested in Inter. However, the negotiations have not been started.

It should be noted that the defender spent his entire career in Real.

Idman.biz