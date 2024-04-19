Longest consecutive victories- LIST

The longest winning streaks in football history have been determined.
Teams that have won at least 20 times in a row have been included in the IFFHS table, Idman.biz reports.
So far, 17 such series have been recorded. The world record belongs to Al-Hilal. The representative of Saudi Arabia has 34 victories, including all tournaments.
Some clubs have signed such series several times. Victories in regional leagues are not taken into account.
1. Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) - 34
2. Belfast Celtic (Northern Ireland) - 31
3. Ujpest (Hungary) - 30
4. TNS (Wales) - 27
5. Ajax (Netherlands) ) – 26
6. TNS (Wales) – 26
7. Aja (Netherlands) – 25
8. Celtic Glasgow (Scotland) – 25
9. Shakhtar (Ukraine) – 25
10. Ferencvaros (Hungary) – 25
11. Celtic (Scotland) - 24
12. Bavaria (Germany) - 23
13. Red Star (Yugoslavia) - 23
14. Real (Spain) - 22
15. Nacional (Uruguay) – 22
16. Fenerbahce (Turkiye) – 21
17. Manchester City (England) – 21
It should be noted that the clubs are ranked according to the number of victories in international games.
Idman.biz