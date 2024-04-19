Longest consecutive victories- LIST

The longest winning streaks in football history have been determined.

Teams that have won at least 20 times in a row have been included in the IFFHS table, Idman.biz reports.

So far, 17 such series have been recorded. The world record belongs to Al-Hilal. The representative of Saudi Arabia has 34 victories, including all tournaments.

Some clubs have signed such series several times. Victories in regional leagues are not taken into account.

1. Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) - 34

2. Belfast Celtic (Northern Ireland) - 31

3. Ujpest (Hungary) - 30

4. TNS (Wales) - 27

5. Ajax (Netherlands) ) – 26

6. TNS (Wales) – 26

7. Aja (Netherlands) – 25

8. Celtic Glasgow (Scotland) – 25

9. Shakhtar (Ukraine) – 25

10. Ferencvaros (Hungary) – 25

11. Celtic (Scotland) - 24

12. Bavaria (Germany) - 23

13. Red Star (Yugoslavia) - 23

14. Real (Spain) - 22

15. Nacional (Uruguay) – 22

16. Fenerbahce (Turkiye) – 21

17. Manchester City (England) – 21

It should be noted that the clubs are ranked according to the number of victories in international games.

