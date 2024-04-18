Fenerbahce's rematch

Semi-finalists in the Conference League will be determined today.

Idman.biz reports that 4 matches will be held within the return games of the quarter-finals.

Fenerbahce will appear to take revenge from Olympiacos, which it lost in Greece. Lille will start the home match with Aston Villa and PAOK Bruges with the same desire. Victoria will fight to stop Fiorentina in Italy.

It should be noted that the semi-final games will be held on May 2 and 9.

Conference League

Quarter-finals, return matches

April 18,

20:45. Lille - Aston Villa

First game - 1:2

20:45. Fiorentina - Victoria

First game - 0:0

23:00. Fenerbahce - Olympiacos

First game - 2:3

23:00. PAOK - Bruges

First game - 0:1

