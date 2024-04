Man City player Erling Haaland has taken the next step in the field of entrepreneurship.

Idman.biz reports that the Norwegian striker owned a small share in Ben Dop Company.

This brand, which Haaland invested in, is a hair rubber manufacturer. The football player himself uses the accessory of this company.

It should be noted that Erling moved from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

