Man City faces Real, Arsenal visits Munich

The quarter-finals of the Champions League will be concluded today.

Idman.biz reports that the last two matches will take place within the return games.

Manchester City will face Real in England. Competitors who signed a productive peace in Madrid will fight for a place in the final.

Bayern will test Arsenal in Munich. The hosts, who lost the championship in Germany, are determined to fight to the end in the European Cup to win the title.

It should be noted that the semi-final matches will be held on May 2 and 9.

Champions League

Quarter-finals, return matches

April 17

23:00. Bayern - Arsenal

First game - 2:2

23:00. Manchester City - Real

First game - 3:3

Idman.biz