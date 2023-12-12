Halil Umut Meler: "The club president said I will kill you"

Referee Halil Umut Meler, who was subjected to violence after the game "Ankaragucu" - "Rizespor" of the Turkish Super League, was interrogated in the hospital.

The referee, who was beaten by the president of the hosts Faruk Koca and club representatives, said that he was threatened during the attack, Idman.biz reports.

He said that he is not going to forgive the leadership of the representative of Ankara: "Faruk Koca and my assistants threatened me. He said that I will finish you. Then he told me "I will kill you". I repine about Koca and others."

It should be noted that Faruk Koca, who attacked the referee, and other representatives of the club were detained by the police.

Idman.biz