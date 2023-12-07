Negotiations are going on between Azerbaijani football player and the Turkish and Romanian clubs

Azerbaijani football player Vusal Isgandarli, who performs at the Albanian club "Egnatia", can change his team.

According to the information obtained by Idman.biz, Turkish and Romanian clubs are interested in the services of the 28-year-old football player.

Isgandarli, who made a statement to our employee about the issue, said that he is currently evaluating the offers: "They came from Turkiye to watch my game. We had talks. In addition to Turkiye, Romanian clubs also talked to my manager. I want to go to the brother country. But I cannot leave my current team as a free agent. We have three championship games left, one of which is the cup. After these meetings, we will make a joint decision. If it will benefit both the club and me, the transfer will be formalized. If "Egnatia" wants, I will stay here until the summer.”

It should be noted that Isgandarli was transferred from "Sumgayit" to "Egnatia" in 2023. He was remembered with 5 goals and 2 assists in 15 matches in the Albanian Championship.



Emin Aga

Idman.biz