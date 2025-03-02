Vice President of the Fencing Federation passes away

The Azerbaijan fencing community has suffered a heavy loss.
The Azerbaijan Fencing Federation announced that Farhad Kasimov, the vice president of the federation, passed away at the age of 61, Idman.biz reports.
