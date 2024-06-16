Champion starts with victory - VIDEO

The group stage of EURO-2024 held in Germany continues.

As Idman.biz reports, the first round in group B has been concluded today.

Italy and Albania met in the last match of the day. The last champion won in the game of "Group of Death" in Dortmund. The Italians, who conceded an early goal, scored twice in a row. The Italian team took the lead in 16 minutes and kept its lead until the end.

It should be noted that in the other match of the group, Spain won against Croatia.

EURO-2024

Group stage, I round

June 15, Group B

23:00. Italy - Albania - 2:1

Goals: Alessandro Bastoni, 11. Nicola Barella, 16 - Nedim Bayrami, 1

Referee: Felix Zweier (Germany)

Dortmund. Westfalenstadion

Idman.biz