16 June 2024
EN

Champion starts with victory - VIDEO

Euro 2024
News
16 June 2024 09:18
9
Champion starts with victory - VIDEO

The group stage of EURO-2024 held in Germany continues.

As Idman.biz reports, the first round in group B has been concluded today.

Italy and Albania met in the last match of the day. The last champion won in the game of "Group of Death" in Dortmund. The Italians, who conceded an early goal, scored twice in a row. The Italian team took the lead in 16 minutes and kept its lead until the end.

It should be noted that in the other match of the group, Spain won against Croatia.

EURO-2024
Group stage, I round
June 15, Group B
23:00. Italy - Albania - 2:1
Goals: Alessandro Bastoni, 11. Nicola Barella, 16 - Nedim Bayrami, 1
Referee: Felix Zweier (Germany)
Dortmund. Westfalenstadion

Idman.biz

Related news

England starts EURO-2024
11:34
Euro 2024

England starts EURO-2024

The third day of the championship will conclude in Helsinki
Slovenia's Danish test
11:11
Euro 2024

Slovenia's Danish test

The fight will start in group C of EURO-2024 organized in Germany
Poland and Netherlands face to face
10:01
Euro 2024

Poland and Netherlands face to face

The match in Group D will start today
10-game STRIKE from Squadra Azzurra
09:32
Euro 2024

10-game STRIKE from Squadra Azzurra

They won 7 times and drew 3 times
An unusual RECORD from Albania
15 June 17:29
Euro 2024

An unusual RECORD from Albania

82 football players participating in EURO-2024 were born outside the country they are honoring
EURO-2024: PREDICTIONS of the day from Arif Asadov
15 June 15:21
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: PREDICTIONS of the day from Arif Asadov

He expressed his views on the 3 matches that will take place in the European Championship today

Most read

Favorites and underdogs: EURO-2024 RATING
13 June 17:50
Euro 2024

Favorites and underdogs: EURO-2024 RATING

ESPN has compiled a ranking list of all participants
Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland
14 June 09:40
Euro 2024

Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland

EURO-2024 will start today
Naomi Osaka's participation in Paris-2024 confirmed
14 June 15:00
Tennis

Naomi Osaka's participation in Paris-2024 confirmed

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympics. As Idman.biz reports, this was confirmed by the Japan Tennis Association.

Maksim Medvedev: "I am not going to work at..." - INTERVIEW
14 June 13:11
Azerbaijan football

Maksim Medvedev: "I am not going to work at..." - INTERVIEW

"It was not an easy decision"