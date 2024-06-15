15 June 2024
EN

An unusual RECORD from Albania

Euro 2024
News
15 June 2024 17:29
9
An unusual RECORD from Albania

82 football players participating in EURO-2024 were born outside the country they are honoring.

Idman.biz reports that 20 of the 24 teams competing in the championship in Germany have such players.

Only Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark and the Netherlands have no players born in another country. The record for the number of such players belongs to Albania. 19 members of the team coached by Silvinho were born in another country.

It should be noted that EURO-2024, which started on June 14, will end on July 14.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

EURO-2024: PREDICTIONS of the day from Arif Asadov
15:21
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: PREDICTIONS of the day from Arif Asadov

He expressed his views on the 3 matches that will take place in the European Championship today
Elkhan Abdullayev: "I expected this result from the Germans"
13:47
Euro 2024

Elkhan Abdullayev: "I expected this result from the Germans"

"This result was expected for me"
The champion begins to fight
13:31
Euro 2024

The champion begins to fight

The group stage of EURO-2024 held in Germany continues
The start of the fight in the "Group of Death".
13:15
Euro 2024

The start of the fight in the "Group of Death".

The fight in group B of EURO-2024 will start today
Loss in the Spanish national team
12:48
Euro 2024

Loss in the Spanish national team

İt was announced by the head coach of the team, Luis de la Fuente
Hungary and Switzerland face to face
10:39
Euro 2024

Hungary and Switzerland face to face

The second match day of the championship will start in Cologne

Most read

Favorites and underdogs: EURO-2024 RATING
13 June 17:50
Euro 2024

Favorites and underdogs: EURO-2024 RATING

ESPN has compiled a ranking list of all participants
“BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024”: Inauguration ceremony held - PHOTO
13 June 10:11
Other

“BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024”: Inauguration ceremony held - PHOTO

Up to 3,000 athletes from 90 countries will compete in dances that imitate the species included in the games
Maksim Medvedev: "I am not going to work at..." - INTERVIEW
14 June 13:11
Azerbaijan football

Maksim Medvedev: "I am not going to work at..." - INTERVIEW

"It was not an easy decision"
Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland
14 June 09:40
Euro 2024

Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland

EURO-2024 will start today