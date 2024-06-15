An unusual RECORD from Albania

82 football players participating in EURO-2024 were born outside the country they are honoring.

Idman.biz reports that 20 of the 24 teams competing in the championship in Germany have such players.

Only Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark and the Netherlands have no players born in another country. The record for the number of such players belongs to Albania. 19 members of the team coached by Silvinho were born in another country.

It should be noted that EURO-2024, which started on June 14, will end on July 14.

