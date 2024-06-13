Unlucky Lokomotiv - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany. The 24 strongest national teams of the continent will compete in the 17th European Championship. The competition, which will continue until July 14, will start tomorrow.

The last team we will present is the Czech Republic. "People's team" will compete with favorite Portugal, brother Turkiye and neighboring Georgia in Group F.

Winning ticket by a landslide

To EURO-2020 from the qualifying stage. Jaroslav Šilhavý's team competed in the same group as Albania, Poland, Moldova and the Faroe Islands. The Czechs, who defeated one of their main rivals, Poland, at the start, did not have a good cycle. The team with only one victory in the trip saved its fate for the last round. Lokomotiv, which had to win the match at home with Moldova, got the ticket to Germany with a score of 3:0. But the head coach of the team, which is second in the group with 15 points, resigned as soon as the cycle ended. In January of this year, Ivan Gashek returned to the national team. He took the helm of the team after 15 years.

Victims of the Golden and Silver Goal

The Czech national team is a regular participant in the final stages of the European championships. The "People's team", which was not excluded from the competition after the division of Czechoslovakia, achieved its greatest success in the first attempt. In EURO-1996, the Czech Republic lost to Bertie Vogts' Germany in the final - 1:2. Lokomotiv, which advanced to the semi-finals after 8 years, was stopped by the future champion Greece - 0:1. In both tournaments, the Czech Republic conceded the deciding ball in extra time. Oliver Bierhoff and Traianos Dellas played the role of "killer" for the Czechs, since the "Golden goal" rule worked in EURO-1996, and the "Silver goal" rule eight years later. It is interesting that Birhioff went down in history as the first and only author of the "Golden goal" and Dellas, who scored in the extra minute of the first half of extra time. This shows the unhappiness of the Czechs. The team that reached the 1/4 finals in EURO-2012 and EURO-2020 was stopped first by Denmark, then by Portugal. The Czech Republic, who have played in the finals seven times, have been eliminated from the group in their other three attempts.

Czech national team matches in the group:

June 18. Portugal - Czech Republic

June 22. Georgia - Czech Republic

June 26. Czech Republic - Turkiye

It should be noted that group F meetings will be held in 4 different cities - Hamburg, Gelsenkirchen, Dortmund and Leipzig.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz