7 June 2024
EURO-2024: Barcelona player dropped from Spain's squad

7 June 2024 15:47
EURO-2024: Barcelona player dropped from Spain's squad

Spain's final squad for EURO-2024 has been announced.

As per Idman.biz, 3 players have been dropped from the initial list.

These are Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Ales Garcia (Girona) and Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton, England).

Goalkeepers: Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), David Raya (Arsenal on loan from Brentford), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Nacho (Real Madrid), Cucarella (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Rodrigo (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Fermin (Barcelona)

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Joselu (Real Madrid on loan from Espanyol), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Williams Jr (Athletic Bilbao)

It should be noted that EURO-2024 will start on June 14.

Idman.biz

