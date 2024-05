EURO-2024: Georgia’s squad unveiled

The initial squad of the Georgian national team for EURO-2024 has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that Willy Sagnol included 26 players in the squad.

Qarabag goalkeeper Luka Gugeshashvili and former Gabala player Nika Kvekveskiri are also among the players invited by Willy Sanyol. The final squad will be decided on June 7.

Goalkeepers: Giorgi Mamardashvili (playing for Valencia, Spain), Giorgi Loria (Dinamo Tbilisi, Georgia) and Luka Gugeshashvili (Qarabag, Azerbaijan);

Defenders: Solomon Kverkvelia (Al-Okhdood Club, Saudi Arabia), Guram Kashia (Slovan, Slovakia), Giorgi Gvelesiani (Persepolis, Iran), Lasha Dvali (Apoel, Cyprus), Luka Lochoshvili (Cremonese, Italy), Otar Kakabadze (Krakow, Poland), Giorgi Gocholeishvili (Shakhtar, Ukraine) and Jimy Tabidze (Panetolikos, Greece);

Midfielders: Otar Kiteishvili (Sturm, Austria), Nika Kvekveskiri (Lech, Poland), Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford, England), Giorgi Tsitaishvili (Dinamo Batumi, Georgia), Levan Shengelia (Panetolikos, Greece), Sandro Altunashvili (Wolfsberger, Austria), Giorgi Kochorashvili (Levante, Spain), Jaba Kankava (Slovan, Slovakia), Anzor Mekvabishvili (Craiova, Romania), and Saba Lobzhanidze (Atlanta United, USA);

Forwards: Zuriko Davitashvili (Bordeaux, France), Budu Zivzivadze (Karlsruhe, Germany), Giorgi Mikaoutadze (Metz, France), Giorgi Kvilitaia (Apoel, Cyprus), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli, Italy).

It should be noted that Georgia will compete against Turkiye, Czech Republic and Portugal in Group F of the European Championship. EURO-2024 will be held from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz