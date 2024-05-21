22 May 2024
EN

Portugal squad for EURO 2024

Euro 2024
News
21 May 2024 16:47
25
Portugal squad for EURO 2024

The Portuguese national squad for EURO-2024 has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 26 players were included in the squad.

39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo will also participate in the continental championship to be held in Germany.

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC) e Rui Patrício (AS Roma);

Defenders: António Silva (SL Benfica), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting CP), João Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Pepe (FC Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City);

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Neves (SL Benfica), João Palhinha (Fulham FC), Otávio Monteiro (Al Nassr), Rúben Neves (Al-Hilal), Vitinha (PSG);

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool FC), Francisco Conceição (FC Porto), Gonçalo Ramos (PSG), João Félix (FC Barcelona), Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rafael Leão (AC Milan).

It should be noted that EURO-2024 will be held from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Gareth Southgate's EURO 2024 choices: 33 players
21 May 17:46
Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate's EURO 2024 choices: 33 players

England will face Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in the group stage
Slovenia squad for EURO-2024
21 May 15:37
Euro 2024

Slovenia squad for EURO-2024

There are 30 players in the team
Eriksen and his team - PRESENTATION
21 May 14:53
Euro 2024

Eriksen and his team - PRESENTATION

The presentation of the participants of EURO-2024
Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced
20 May 16:03
Euro 2024

Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced

Head coach Zlatko Dalic sent invitation to 38 players
EURO-2024: Switzerland's preliminary squad
17 May 17:37
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: Switzerland's preliminary squad

26 of them will remain in the final list
Rovshan Najaf meets with the general secretary of the Austrian Football Association
17 May 17:26
Euro 2024

Rovshan Najaf meets with the general secretary of the Austrian Football Association

At the meeting, opinions were exchanged on mutual cooperation between AFFA and ÖFB

Most read

Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced
20 May 16:03
Euro 2024

Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced

Head coach Zlatko Dalic sent invitation to 38 players
Qarabag has set a record of 27 years
20 May 11:05
Football

Qarabag has set a record of 27 years

The team of Gurban Gurbanov has increased the number of goals in the season to 95
The second autonomous republic championship in bodybuilding has ended - PHOTO
20 May 17:42
Other

The second autonomous republic championship in bodybuilding has ended - PHOTO

At the same time, Ali Bahartas was chosen as the absolute winner of the competition
For the first time since 2019: Azerbaijani judoka reaches the World Championship finals
20 May 17:06
Judo

For the first time since 2019: Azerbaijani judoka reaches the World Championship finals

Five years ago, Rustam Orujov won a silver medal in the weight category of 73 kg