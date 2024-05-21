Portugal squad for EURO 2024

The Portuguese national squad for EURO-2024 has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 26 players were included in the squad.

39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo will also participate in the continental championship to be held in Germany.

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC) e Rui Patrício (AS Roma);

Defenders: António Silva (SL Benfica), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting CP), João Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Pepe (FC Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City);

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Neves (SL Benfica), João Palhinha (Fulham FC), Otávio Monteiro (Al Nassr), Rúben Neves (Al-Hilal), Vitinha (PSG);

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool FC), Francisco Conceição (FC Porto), Gonçalo Ramos (PSG), João Félix (FC Barcelona), Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rafael Leão (AC Milan).

It should be noted that EURO-2024 will be held from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz